At least 11 protesters killed in northwestern Myanmar in clashes with security forces

Myanmar security forces clashed with anti-coup demonstrators in the town of Taze in the northwest overnight and at least 11 of the protesters were killed, domestic media said on Thursday.

The troops fired at protesters in a clash that started on Wednesday evening, the Irrawaddy and Myanmar Now news outlets said. Protesters fought back with hunting rifles and firebombs, they said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 11 protesters were killed and several injured, the media said.

-Developing