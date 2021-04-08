.
At least 11 protesters killed in northwestern Myanmar in clashes with security forces

Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021, in this still image from a video obtained by Reuters. Video obtained by REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar. (File photo: Reuters)

At least 11 protesters killed in northwestern Myanmar in clashes with security forces

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Myanmar security forces clashed with anti-coup demonstrators in the town of Taze in the northwest overnight and at least 11 of the protesters were killed, domestic media said on Thursday.

The troops fired at protesters in a clash that started on Wednesday evening, the Irrawaddy and Myanmar Now news outlets said. Protesters fought back with hunting rifles and firebombs, they said.

At least 11 protesters were killed and several injured, the media said.

-Developing

