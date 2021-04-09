Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history.

He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits.

He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

