China hits Alibaba with $2.78 bln fine over market abuses: State media

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, on July 20, 2018. (Reuters)
China hits Alibaba with $2.78 bln fine over market abuses: State media

AFP, Shanghai 

Published: Updated:

Chinese regulators have hit e-commerce giant Alibaba with a massive 18.2 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) fine over practices deemed to be an abuse of the company’s dominant market position, state-run media reported on Saturday.

Xinhua news agency said the State Administration for Market Regulation had assessed the fine after concluding an investigation into Alibaba that began in December.

-Developing

