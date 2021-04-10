.
.
.
.
Language

Ethnic armies against Myanmar junta attack police station, killing ten policemen

Police officers are seen outside Kamayut township court where the hearing of a group of journalists who were detained during anti-coup protests is scheduled, including that of Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw, in Yangon March 12, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Police officers are seen outside Kamayut township court where the hearing of a group of journalists who were detained during anti-coup protests is scheduled, including that of Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw, in Yangon March 12, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Ethnic armies against Myanmar junta attack police station, killing ten policemen

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An alliance of ethnic armies in Myanmar that has opposed the junta’s crackdown on anti-coup protests attacked a police station in the east on Saturday and at least 10 policemen were killed, domestic media said.

The police station at Naungmon in Shan state was attacked early in the morning by fighters from an alliance that includes the Arakan Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, media reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shan News said at least 10 policemen were killed, while the Shwe Phee Myay news outlet put the death toll at 14.

A spokesman for the junta did not return calls asking for comment.

More than 600 people have been killed by the military in the crackdown on protests against the Feb. 1 coup, according to a monitoring group. As violence has escalated, about a dozen armed groups have condemned the junta as illegitimate and vowed to stand with the protesters.

Civilian lawmakers, most of whom are in hiding after their ouster, have announced plans to form a “national unity government” - with key roles for ethnic leaders - and are holding online talks about joint resistance to the military junta.

Read more:

UK offers shelter to Myanmar’s ambassador to London

US envoy to UN urges arms embargo, sanctions against Myanmar military

US hits state-owned Myanmar gem firm with coup sanctions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace
Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment
Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week
Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Jazan Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Jazan
Egypt temporarily suspends talks to normalize ties with Turkey: Al Arabiya sources Egypt temporarily suspends talks to normalize ties with Turkey: Al Arabiya sources
Iran to verify US lifting of sanctions through oil exports, banking transactions Iran to verify US lifting of sanctions through oil exports, banking transactions
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More