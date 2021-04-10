.
.
.
.
Language

Russian businessman Glushkov was strangled in own home in 2018: British coroner 

A police officer stands on duty outside the home of Nikolai Glushkov in New Malden, on the outskirts of London, Britain, March 17, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
A police officer stands on duty outside the home of Nikolai Glushkov in New Malden, on the outskirts of London, Britain, March 17, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian businessman Glushkov was strangled in own home in 2018: British coroner 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov, who was found dead in 2018, was strangled in his home in southwest London by an unidentified person, a British coroner has ruled, the BBC reported.

Glushkov fled Russia after being accused of fraud during his time as deputy director of the Aeroflot airline, and was granted political asylum in the UK in 2010, the BBC reported on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Senior coroner Chinyere Inyama ruled that Glushkov was unlawfully killed.

A pathology report summarized to the court said the injuries “could be consistent with a neck-hold, applied from behind, and the assailant being behind the victim,” the BBC reported.

British police have appealed for information as part of a murder investigation and said they were seeking to trace a black car that was seen around his home but which has never been traced.

“This has been a hugely complex, challenging investigation from the outset,” said Commander Richard Smith, head of London police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“Officers have taken hundreds of statements and collected a large amount of evidential material, but so far no arrests have been made,” he said in a police statement on Friday.

Counter terrorism police are heading the inquiry into the death. It occurred shortly after the attempted murders of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury, although detectives said there was nothing to link the events.

Glushkov was also an associate of late Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky, who was found dead in March 2013 with a scarf tied around his neck in the bathroom of a luxury mansion west of London.

His family feared he might have been murdered by enemies from Russia. British police and forensic experts concluded it was suicide, although a British judge in 2014 reached an open verdict on Berezovsky’s death, saying he could not be sure if the Russian killed himself or was the victim of foul play.

Read more:

Kremlin says UK’s move to bolster nuclear arsenal set to harm international stability

UK calls Russia’s actions ‘malign’ in Italy spy row: Raab

Russian envoy says UK nuclear arms plan violates international treaty commitments

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace
Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment
Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Jazan Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Jazan
Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week
Egypt temporarily suspends talks to normalize ties with Turkey: Al Arabiya sources Egypt temporarily suspends talks to normalize ties with Turkey: Al Arabiya sources
Iran to verify US lifting of sanctions through oil exports, banking transactions Iran to verify US lifting of sanctions through oil exports, banking transactions
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More