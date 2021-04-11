.
Four people dead in migrant boat near Canary Islands

Migrants from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria and Sudan, wait to be assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, after fleeing Libya on board a precarious wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea, about 110 miles north of Libya. (File photo: AP)
Migrants from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria and Sudan, wait to be assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, after fleeing Libya on board a precarious wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea, about 110 miles north of Libya. (File photo: AP)

AFP

Four people were found dead Sunday in a makeshift boat carrying some 23 migrants near Spain’s Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa, local authorities said.

Ten of the survivors are in critical condition and six others in serious condition, according to the local prefecture.

A helicopter rescue operation was underway at 1400 GMT south of El Hierro island, focusing on the raft which had been spotted by a fishing boat, according to the Spanish coast guard.

At least 20 people have died along the highly dangerous migratory route to Europe since the beginning of the year.

The rate of crossings has jumped in recent years, with 3,400 people arriving in the Canaries between January 1 and March 31 this year, compared with less than half that number over the same period in 2019.

