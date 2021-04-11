.
.
.
.
Language

Philippines and the US to begin 2-week joint military drill on Monday

A Filipino soldier displays a hand signal to the landing ships before it docks at Motiong beach, as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response scenario during the Philippines and United States annual Balikatan (Shoulder-to-Shoulder) exercises in Casiguran, Philippines May 15, 2017. (Reuters)
A Filipino soldier displays a hand signal to the landing ships before it docks at Motiong beach, as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response scenario during the Philippines and United States annual Balikatan (Shoulder-to-Shoulder) exercises in Casiguran, Philippines May 15, 2017. (Reuters)

Philippines and the US to begin 2-week joint military drill on Monday

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Philippine and US soldiers will conduct a two-week joint military exercise from Monday, resuming the annual training event after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, the Philippine military chief said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement came after the two countries’ defense secretaries held a phone call to discuss the drills, the situation in the South China Sea, and recent regional security developments.

Unlike previous exercises, however, this year’s “Balikatan” (Shoulder-to-Shoulder) drills to test the readiness of their militaries to respond to threats such natural disasters and militant extremist attacks, will be scaled down.

Only 1,700 troops -- 700 from the US and 1,000 from the Philippines -- will participate, unlike previous exercises which involved as many as 7,600 soldiers, said Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana.

“There will be physical contact but it is minimal,” he said.

The Philippines has protested against the presence of the Chinese boats inside its 200-mile exclusive economic zone at Whitsun Reef in the strategic waterway, repeatedly asking China to move the vessels away.

Chinese diplomats, however, have said the fishing boats were just sheltering from rough seas and no militia were aboard.

US soldiers furl the American flag during the closing ceremony of Philippines and US military joint exercises called Balikatan (Shoulder to Shoulder) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines May 19, 2017. (Reuters)
US soldiers furl the American flag during the closing ceremony of Philippines and US military joint exercises called Balikatan (Shoulder to Shoulder) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines May 19, 2017. (Reuters)

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, China and Vietnam have competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.

In the phone call on Sunday between Philippine defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Austin also reiterated the importance of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the two countries, according to a statement issued by Lorenzana’s department.

Lorenzana committed to discussing the matter with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte last year unilaterally canceled the two-decade-old VFA in an angry response after an ally was denied a US visa. The agreement provides the legal framework under which US troops can operate on a rotational basis in the Philippines.

The VFA withdrawal period, however, has been twice extended, creating what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

Relations between Washington and its former Asian colony have been complicated since 2016 when Duterte, who has criticized US foreign policy while befriending China, rose to power.

Duterte has said Washington must pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA.

Lorenzana also sought the assistance of Austin in speeding up the delivery of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna that the Philippines has ordered.

Austin “would look into the issue and bring it to the attention of the office concerned”, the statement said.

Read more:

Philippines suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60

Philippine government extends lockdown after COVID-19 spike

Philippines extends COVID-19 lockdown in economic hub

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Top Content
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry
Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut
Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion
‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official ‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More