.
.
.
.
Language

Ukraine says one soldier has been killed in east as tensions rise

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Ukraine says one soldier has been killed in east as tensions rise

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The Ukrainian military said that a soldier was killed and another seriously wounded in artillery fire from Russia-backed separatist rebels Sunday, as hostilities rise sharply in the country’s east.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As of the reported attack, Ukraine says 27 soldiers have been killed in the east this year, more than half the number who died in all of 2020. Attacks have intensified in recent weeks and Russia has built up troops along the Ukraine border.

Russia denies Western claims that it has sent troops into eastern Ukraine to help the rebels, but officials say the army could intervene if Ukraine tries to retake the area by force. The troops buildup has raised sharp concerns in the West.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sunday that “if Russia acts recklessly, or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences.”

Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting in eastern Ukraine since shortly after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. More than 14,000 people have died in the conflict, and efforts to negotiate a political settlement have stalled.

Read more:

Ukraine army chief rules out offensive against pro-Russia separatists

US warns of 'consequences' if Russia acts 'aggressively' in Ukraine

Erdogan calls for end to ‘worrying’ developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks
Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources
Top Content
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry
Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion
Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut
‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official ‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More