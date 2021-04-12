G7 condemns ‘threatening’ Russian troop build-up near Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations, including the United States, Britain and France, have condemned an increase in Russian troop numbers near its border with Ukraine and in the Russian-occupied region of Crimea.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“These large-scale troop movements, without prior notification, represent threatening and destabilizing activities,” the joint statement released by Britain’s foreign ministry said.

“We call on Russia to cease its provocations and to immediately de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations,” the statement added.

Read more:

US warns of 'consequences' if Russia acts 'aggressively' in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Blinken to return to Brussels for talks on Ukraine, Afghanistan

Ukraine says one soldier has been killed in east as tensions rise