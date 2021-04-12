.
Syrian goes on trial in Germany for killing man, injuring another driven by extremism

Policemen stand in front of the Higher Regional Court in Dresden, eastern Germany. (File photo: AFP)

The Associated Press, Berlin

A Syrian man went on trial on Monday accused of killing a German man and seriously injuring another in an attack last year that prosecutors said was motivated by extremist ideology.

The trial of Abdullah A.H.H., whose full name wasn’t released due to German privacy laws, began in the eastern city of Dresden, where the attack took place on October 4.

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendant used a kitchen knife to attack the two men, aged 55 and 53, because he believed they were a gay couple and considered this to be a “grave sin.” He was arrested almost three weeks after the crime and has been in custody since then.

The 21-year-old defendant is charged with murder, attempted murder and causing serious bodily harm.

The defendant had been released from prison a month before the attack after serving a sentence for promoting the ISIS extremist group and attacking a prison guard.

Prosecutors alleged that the defendant, who came to Germany as a refugee in 2015, had planned to carry out a further attack, details of which weren’t immediately known.

