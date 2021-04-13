.
.
.
.
Language

UN rights boss compares Myanmar chaos to Syrian conflict, urges halt to ‘slaughter’

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet wearing a protective face mask attends at the Human Rights Council on June 17, 2020 in Geneva. (AFP)
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet wearing a protective face mask attends at the Human Rights Council on June 17, 2020 in Geneva. (File photo: AFP)

UN rights boss compares Myanmar chaos to Syrian conflict, urges halt to ‘slaughter’

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday it fears that the military clampdown on protests in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup risks escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the “slaughter”.

UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in a statement 3,080 had been detained and there are reports that 23 people have been sentenced to death following secret trials.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I fear the situation in Myanmar is heading towards a full-blown conflict. States must not allow the deadly mistakes of the past in Syria and elsewhere to be repeated,” Bachelet said.

Read more:

Ethnic armies against Myanmar junta attack police station, killing ten policemen

Myanmar activists vow week of protests during new year holidays

Myanmar activists call for New Year defiance; Suu Kyi due for video hearing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’ Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
Top Content
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’ China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More