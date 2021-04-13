.
.
.
.
Language

US says row over Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia won’t impact ties with Germany

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (R) and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin address a joint press conference after a meeting in Berlin, on April 13, 2021. (AFP)
German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (R) and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin address a joint press conference after a meeting in Berlin, on April 13, 2021. (AFP)

US says row over Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia won’t impact ties with Germany

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

The United States will not allow a dispute over the controversial Nord Stream gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany to harm ties with Berlin, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

“We’ve expressed our opposition to this deal and the influence it will actually give Russia. But we’re not going to let that issue get in the way of a tremendous relationship that we have with the country of Germany,” he said during a visit to Berlin.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’re going to continue to work with Germany and the rest of the allies in the region to strengthen our alliances and continue to move forward.”

Germany has long irked allies with its stubborn defense of the Nord Stream 2 project.

The 10-billion-euro ($11-billion) pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea is set to double Russian natural-gas shipments to Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

The United States and several European countries are deeply opposed to the project, arguing that it will increase German and EU dependence on Russia for critical gas supplies.

The pipeline also avoids Ukraine, depriving Kiev of gas transit fees.

President Joe Biden’s administration has also signaled that it was committed to complying with an anti-Nord Stream law providing for sanctions which was passed in 2019 under his predecessor Donald Trump, who had from the start taken a combative approach to Germany.

Despite the intense pressure, Germany has not budged from the project, which it says ensures a more stable and cleaner source of energy as it pivots away from coal and nuclear power.

Read more:

Maritime rules must be observed amid Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline concerns, says Russia

US Secretary Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builders

Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report
Saudi Arabia Holy Mosque visitors should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines: Al-Sudais Saudi Arabia Holy Mosque visitors should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines: Al-Sudais
Top Content
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
US health officials halt use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over clot reports US health officials halt use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over clot reports
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More