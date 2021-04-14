.
.
.
.
Language

European powers concerned about Iran’s 60 pct uranium enrichment move: Statement

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran. (File photo: Reuters)
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran. (File photo: Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

European powers concerned about Iran’s 60 pct uranium enrichment move: Statement

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

European powers on Wednesday expressed “grave concern” over Iran’s move to boost uranium enrichment to 60 percent in response to what Tehran says was an attack by Israel against a key nuclear facility.

Britain, France and Germany said the announcement was “particularly regrettable” at a time when talks have resumed including the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. In possible reference to the attack on the Natanz plant, they said they also rejected “all escalatory measures by any actor.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developing

Read more:

Saudi Arabia says Iran uranium enrichment cannot be intended for ‘peaceful’ means

Iran’s President Rouhani says enrichment plans an answer to ‘evilness’

Iran will start 60 pct uranium production, Iranian envoy to IAEA confirms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Top Content
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media
Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters
France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More