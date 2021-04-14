European powers concerned about Iran’s 60 pct uranium enrichment move: Statement

European powers on Wednesday expressed “grave concern” over Iran’s move to boost uranium enrichment to 60 percent in response to what Tehran says was an attack by Israel against a key nuclear facility.

Britain, France and Germany said the announcement was “particularly regrettable” at a time when talks have resumed including the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. In possible reference to the attack on the Natanz plant, they said they also rejected “all escalatory measures by any actor.”

Developing

