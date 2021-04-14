.
.
.
.
Language

Iran’s supreme leader says US offers on nuclear deal ‘not worth looking at’

Iranian women hold pictures of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Feb. 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Iranian women hold pictures of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Feb. 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran’s supreme leader says US offers on nuclear deal ‘not worth looking at’

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers being made at talks in Vienna aimed at saving Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. He described them as “not worth looking at” after an attack on an atomic site in his country.

The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in the Islamic Republic, come as informal talks in Vienna continue ahead of a planned formal round of negotiations.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The talks already have been thrown into disarray by a weekend attack on Iran’s main nuclear enrichment site suspected to have been carried out by Israel. Tehran retaliated by announcing it would enrich uranium up to 60 percent.

“The offers they provide are usually arrogant and humiliating (and) are not worth looking at,” Khamenei said in an address marking the first day of Ramadan in Iran.

Biden could strike a deal with Iran, but US law poses obstacles at home Middle East Iran nuclear deal Biden could strike a deal with Iran, but US law poses obstacles at home

While saying he remained positive about Iran’s negotiators, he criticized the US and warned time could be running out.

“The talks shouldn’t become talks of attrition,” Khamenei said. “They shouldn’t be in a way that parties drag on and prolong the talks. This is harmful to the country.”

Read more: Saudi Arabia says Iran uranium enrichment cannot be intended for ‘peaceful’ means

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Top Content
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources
Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media
Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters
France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent
India’s new coronavirus infections hit record as Hindu devotees immerse in Ganges India’s new coronavirus infections hit record as Hindu devotees immerse in Ganges
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More