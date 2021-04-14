S.Korea’s Moon seeks international litigation over Japan’s Fukushima water decision
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for officials to examine ways to bring Japan’s decision to release water from its Fukushima nuclear plant to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, his spokesman said on Wednesday.
