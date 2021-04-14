.
UK lawmakers to probe Greensill lobbying affair

File photo of former UK Prime Minister David Cameron. (Reuters)

Reuters

A British parliamentary committee said it will launch an inquiry into the failure of Greensill Capital and how the finance ministry responded to lobbying efforts which were made on behalf of the firm by former prime minister David Cameron.

“The Committee will focus on the regulatory lessons from the failure of Greensill Capital and the appropriateness of HM Treasury’s response to lobbying in relation to Greensill Capital,” the committee said in a statement.

