UK lawmakers to probe Greensill lobbying affair

A British parliamentary committee said it will launch an inquiry into the failure of Greensill Capital and how the finance ministry responded to lobbying efforts which were made on behalf of the firm by former prime minister David Cameron.

“The Committee will focus on the regulatory lessons from the failure of Greensill Capital and the appropriateness of HM Treasury’s response to lobbying in relation to Greensill Capital,” the committee said in a statement.

