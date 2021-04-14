.
.
.
.
Language

US, NATO to work together on Afghanistan withdrawal plan: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, March 24, 2021. (AP)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels. (File photo: AP)

US, NATO to work together on Afghanistan withdrawal plan: Blinken

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Brussels

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that it was time for NATO allies to withdraw from Afghanistan and that the alliance would work on an adaptation phase, after Washington announced plans to end America’s longest war after two decades.

“I am here to work closely with our allies, with the (NATO) secretary-general, on the principle that we have established from the start: In together, adapt together and out together,” Blinken said in a televised statement at NATO headquarters.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NATO foreign and defense ministers will discuss their plans later on Wednesday via video conference.

-Developing

Read more:

Germany, NATO will organize Afghanistan troop withdrawal with US: Minister

US, Britain, France, Germany to hold joint talks on Afghanistan: Berlin

Biden delays withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan until September

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Top Content
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources
Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters
France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More