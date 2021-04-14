Ukraine says Russia may store nuclear weapons in Crimea

Ukraine’s defense minister said on Wednesday that Russia is preparing Crimea for potentially storing nuclear weapons and warned that Moscow could attack Ukraine to ensure water supplies for the annexed peninsula.

Andrii Taran, speaking to the European Parliament’s defense sub-committee in Brussels, also said he could not rule out that Russia forces in Crimea could “undertake substantive military provocations” in 2021.



He did not immediately provide evidence for his assertions.

