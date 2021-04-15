China will assess threats posed by Fukushima water release to food security: Ministry

China will assess possible threats posed by Japan’s release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant to the security and trade of food and agricultural products, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Gao Feng, the ministry’s spokesman, made the comments at a regular press conference.

