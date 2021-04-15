.
.
.
.
Language

French embassy in Pakistan advises citizens to leave Pakistan after violent protests

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party disperse after police fired tear gas during a protest against the arrest of their leader as he was demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador over depictions of Prophet Muhammad, in Lahore on April 13, 2021. Arif ALI / AFP
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party disperse after police fired tear gas during a protest against the arrest of their leader as he was demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador over depictions of Prophet Muhammad, in Lahore on April 13, 2021. (AFP)

French embassy in Pakistan advises citizens to leave Pakistan after violent protests

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Islamabad

Published: Updated:

The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti-France protests paralyzed large parts of the country this week.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country,” the embassy said in an email to French citizens.

“The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines.”

Anti-French sentiment has been simmering for months in Pakistan since the government of President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for a magazine’s right to republish cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed -- deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani government moved to ban an extremist political party whose leader had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Saad Rizvi, leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), was detained hours after making his demands, bringing thousands of his supporters to the streets in cities across Pakistan.

Two police officers died in the clashes, which saw water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets used to hold back crowds.

TLP supporters brought the capital Islamabad to a standstill in November last year for three days with a series of anti-France rallies.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in conservative Pakistan, where laws allow for the death penalty to be used on anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate eases further in March to 4.9 percent

Pakistan deploys paramilitary forces to quell deadly protests

Pakistan police arrest radical leader who sought expulsion of French envoy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
The top 5 countries to visit if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 The top 5 countries to visit if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study
Top Content
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
WHO worries COVID-19 could worsen during Ramadan WHO worries COVID-19 could worsen during Ramadan
Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More