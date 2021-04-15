Japan fishing communities concerned over Fukushima water release plan 

Fishing communities in Japan are alarmed over the decision to release contaminated water stored at the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, a move that has also set off a diplomatic ruckus with neighbors China and South Korea.



Japan’s government said on Tuesday it will release more than 1 million tons of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years. China called the decision “extremely irresponsible”, while South Korea said it will explore petitioning an international court to stop the release.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The still-struggling fishing communities of northern Japan, devastated by the earthquake and tsunami that caused the meltdowns at Fukushima 10 years ago, have long expected the decision and have lodged regular protests with the government.



“The thing I’m most afraid of is the damaging rumors even if fish are declared safe,” Masao Takahagi, 67, told Reuters.



Still, checking nets on his boat with his wife at Onahama port in Iwaki city, 60 km (35 miles) south of the Fukushima site, he wasn’t sure there was much he could do about it.

Read more:

S.Korea’s Moon seeks international litigation over Japan’s Fukushima water decision

China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’

China will assess threats posed by Fukushima water release to food security: Ministry