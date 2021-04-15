.
.
.
.
Language

Japan fishing communities concerned over Fukushima water release plan 

An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Reuters)
An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Reuters)

Japan fishing communities concerned over Fukushima water release plan 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Iwaki, Japan

Published: Updated:

Fishing communities in Japan are alarmed over the decision to release contaminated water stored at the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, a move that has also set off a diplomatic ruckus with neighbors China and South Korea.

Japan’s government said on Tuesday it will release more than 1 million tons of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years. China called the decision “extremely irresponsible”, while South Korea said it will explore petitioning an international court to stop the release.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The still-struggling fishing communities of northern Japan, devastated by the earthquake and tsunami that caused the meltdowns at Fukushima 10 years ago, have long expected the decision and have lodged regular protests with the government.

“The thing I’m most afraid of is the damaging rumors even if fish are declared safe,” Masao Takahagi, 67, told Reuters.

Still, checking nets on his boat with his wife at Onahama port in Iwaki city, 60 km (35 miles) south of the Fukushima site, he wasn’t sure there was much he could do about it.

Read more:

S.Korea’s Moon seeks international litigation over Japan’s Fukushima water decision

China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’

China will assess threats posed by Fukushima water release to food security: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The top 5 countries to visit if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 The top 5 countries to visit if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study
Top Content
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
WHO worries COVID-19 could worsen during Ramadan WHO worries COVID-19 could worsen during Ramadan
Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More