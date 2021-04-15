.
.
.
.
Language

Moscow ‘openly’ threatening Ukraine with war, destruction, says Kiev

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba give a press conference following their meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 13, 202. (Reuters)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba give a press conference following their meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 13, 202. (Reuters)

Moscow ‘openly’ threatening Ukraine with war, destruction, says Kiev

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Kiev

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Russia was flagrantly threatening Ukraine with destruction, as Western countries raise the alarm over an escalation of the separatist conflict.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a press conference that Russian pundits and officials are “openly threatening Ukraine with war and the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We condemn Russia’s aggravation of the security situation, Moscow’s actions and statements aimed at escalating military tensions and undermining diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict,” Kuleba said.

“The red line of Ukraine is the state border. If Russia crosses the red line, then it will have to suffer,” he added.

Kiev has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway regions in the east of the country since 2014 when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Ukraine this week accused Russia of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders and a recent increase in fighting has upended a ceasefire agreement last year that had brought relative calm to the conflict.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to prop up the separatists -- claims that Moscow denies.

Read more:

Ukraine says Russia may store nuclear weapons in Crimea

US President Biden warns Russia’s Putin over military action in Ukraine

New US sanctions against Russia won’t ‘help’ Putin-Biden summit plans: Kremlin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The top 5 countries to visit if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 The top 5 countries to visit if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study
Top Content
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials
WHO worries COVID-19 could worsen during Ramadan WHO worries COVID-19 could worsen during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More