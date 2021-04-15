Myanmar protest leader arrested by security forces

Myanmar security forces arrested on Thursday one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule, Wai Moe Naing, as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa, a colleague said.



“Our brother Wai Moe Naing was arrested. His motorbike was hit by a private car of the police,” Win Zaw Khiang, a member of a protest organizing group, said on social media.

Reuters was not able to contact Wai Moe Naing by telephone. Earlier, Reuters spoke to him as he set off to lead the rally.



Monywa has been one of main centers of opposition to the military’s Feb. 1 coup and overthrow of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

