UK says it shares concerns with US over malign activity by Russia

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives in Downing street in central London on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (File photo: AFP)

UK says it shares concerns with US over malign activity by Russia

Reuters, London

Britain said it shared US concerns about malign activity carried out by Russian intelligence services against the United Kingdom and its allies in cyberspace and elsewhere, and it said it would continue to call out such activity.

“We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement on Thursday.

“The UK will continue to work with allies to call out Russia’s malign behavior where we see it.”

