China to send ‘positive message’ on climate at upcoming summit, says diplomat

US climate envoy John Kerry gesture as he arrives at the Ministry of Finance for a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi on April 6, 2021.(AFP)
US climate envoy John Kerry gesture as he arrives at the Ministry of Finance for a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi on April 6, 2021.(AFP)

The Associated Press, Beijing

A leading Chinese diplomat says his country, the world’s largest carbon emitter, plans to to send a “positive message” at a climate change meeting called by US President Joe Biden for next week.

But Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng also said on Friday that it is unrealistic for China to do more on climate change.

He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press as Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, was discussing the issue with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai.

Noting China’s previous commitments on climate, he said: “For a big country with 1.4 billion people, these goals are not easily delivered. Some countries are asking China to do more on climate change. I am afraid this is not very realistic.”

