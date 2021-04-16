.
Pakistan temporarily blocks social media apps, cites on security grounds: Officials

An illustration picture shows a man starting his Twitter App on a mobile device in Hanau near Frankfurt, October 21, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Islamabad

Pakistan blocked multiple social media apps temporarily on security grounds on Friday amid a crackdown against a violent extremist group, officials said.

“In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily,” a senior telecommunications authority official told Reuters, without specifying which social media.

Pakistan internet users encountered difficulty accessing apps including What, Facebook, You tube and Twitter from late on Friday morning.

Pakistan said this week it would outlaw the extremist group Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TGLP) and the arrest of its leader this week sparked major nationwide protests.

