Russia hits back at US, will expel 10 diplomats and sanction eight officials: Lavrov

Russia’s foreign minister announced Friday that 10 US diplomats would be asked to leave the country and eight American officials would be sanctioned.

Sergei Lavrov also announced that Russia would proceed with “painful measures to America” and that it would halt the operation of “American funds and organizations that are directly trying to meddle in Russia’s domestic political life.”

Speaking during a joint news conference with his Serbian counterpart, the Russian diplomat admitted that the sanctions imposed on Russia’s banking system and its national debt could not be easily reciprocated.

“We don’t have the same leverage,” he said, but claimed that Russian experts said the sanctions would be “quite manageable.”