.
.
.
.
Language

Russia, Ukraine expel diplomats over classified information

FILE PHOTO: A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near the town of Zolote in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko/File Photo
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near the town of Zolote in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia, Ukraine expel diplomats over classified information

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Russia has ordered a Ukrainian diplomat to leave the country after allegedly receiving classified information from a database of the country’s main security agency and Ukraine responded by expelling a Russian diplomat.

Alexander Sosonyuk, the Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg, was detained Friday while meeting with a Russian in which he obtained material from a database of the Federal Security Service, according to the agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Saturday, the Russian foreign ministry informed charge d’affaires Vasily Pokotilo that Sosonyuk must leave the country by Thursday. No details about the contents of the classified material were made public.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry later said it has ordered a senior diplomat to leave, but didn’t identify the person.

The expulsions come amid escalating tensions over Russia’s military buildup along the border with the eastern Ukraine region that is under the control of Russia-backed rebels.

Read more:

EU stands by Ukraine’s side, delivers COVID-19 vaccines: chief executive

Ukraine top security official believes Iran downed Ukrainian plane intentionally

Russia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks
Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine
Top Content
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Ukraine top security official believes Iran downed Ukrainian plane intentionally Ukraine top security official believes Iran downed Ukrainian plane intentionally
Australian man finds snake in lettuce bought at Sydney supermarket Australian man finds snake in lettuce bought at Sydney supermarket
Saudi Arabia launches national campaign for charitable activities on ‘Ehsan’ platform Saudi Arabia launches national campaign for charitable activities on ‘Ehsan’ platform
NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to moon NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to moon
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More