Russian security service detains Ukrainian diplomat: Interfax

A security officer blocks a street near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building after a shooting incident, in Moscow, Russia, on December 19, 2019. (Reuters)
The Associated press & Reuters

Russia’s FSB security service has detained Ukrainian diplomat Oleksandr Sosoniuk in St Petersburg, Interfax news agency quoted the FSB as saying on Saturday.

Interfax quoted the FSB as saying Sosoniuk tried to obtain classified information from Russian law enforcement databases. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The FSB statement, reported by Russian news agencies, didn't give further details.

The detention comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid a Russian military buildup along the border with the eastern Ukraine region, which is under the control of Russia-backed rebels.

