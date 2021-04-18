.
Britain urges Russia to give Kremlin critic Navalny immediate access to medical care

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on board a plane before the departure for the Russian capital Moscow at an airport in Berlin, Germany January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on board a plane before the departure for the Russian capital Moscow at an airport in Berlin, Germany January 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Britain urges Russia to give Kremlin critic Navalny immediate access to medical care

Reuters

Britain urged Russia on Sunday to give opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is on hunger-strike in a prison camp, immediate access to independent medical care.

“The UK is deeply concerned by reports of the unacceptable treatment of Alexey Navalny and the continued deterioration of his health. Mr Navalny must be given immediate access to independent medical care. We reiterate our call for his immediate release from his politically motivated imprisonment,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

