Britain urges Russia to give Kremlin critic Navalny immediate access to medical care

Britain urged Russia on Sunday to give opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is on hunger-strike in a prison camp, immediate access to independent medical care.

“The UK is deeply concerned by reports of the unacceptable treatment of Alexey Navalny and the continued deterioration of his health. Mr Navalny must be given immediate access to independent medical care. We reiterate our call for his immediate release from his politically motivated imprisonment,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

