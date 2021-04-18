.
.
.
.
France ‘extremely concerned’ about Navalny’s health: FM

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Sunday his country is “extremely concerned” about the health of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is on a hunger strike in a Russian penal colony.

“Navalny’s situation is extremely concerning,” Le Drian told France 3 television. “I hope that measures are taken to ensure Navalny’s physical integrity, but also his freedom,” he said, adding: “There is a major responsibility here for President (Vladimir) Putin.”

