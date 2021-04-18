.
.
.
.
Language

Macron urges ‘clear red lines’ with Russia amid buildup near Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near the town of Zolote in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko/File Photo
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near the town of Zolote in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Macron urges ‘clear red lines’ with Russia amid buildup near Ukraine

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron said the international community has to “define clear red lines with Russia,” in an interview extract released Saturday, adding that countries must be ready to impose sanctions in case of “unacceptable behavior.”

His remarks, made during an interview with the US network CBS, came amid high tensions over a major military buildup by Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Macron said the world needed to make it clear to Moscow that while it preferred “open and frank dialog,” it will not shy from imposing sanctions after any “unacceptable behavior.”

“Indeed, we have to sanction. This is what we did after (Russia annexed Crimea in 2014) or after a series of crises which happen. And I think we have to define clear red lines with Russia. This is the only way to be credible.”

He added: “I think that sanctions are not sufficient in itself, in themselves, but sanctions are part of the package. I do prefer constructive dialog, but to have a constructive and efficient dialog, you need credibility.”

Russia is believed to have deployed tens of thousands of soldiers near its border with Ukraine and in Crimea. Clashes along the border, which had nearly ceased after a cease-fire reached last summer, have recently resumed.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced financial sanctions against Moscow and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats over a massive series of cyber attacks against US targets, as well as over Russian interference in American elections.

In addition, eight people linked to the “occupation” of Crimea were sanctioned.

But Biden also said he hopes to have a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months.

On Friday, Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and called on Russia to rapidly withdraw its troops from the border region.

CBS said it will air the full interview with Macron on Sunday.

Read more:

Ukraine top security official believes Iran downed Ukrainian plane intentionally

Russia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer

Russia, Ukraine expel diplomats over classified information

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks
Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine
Top Content
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Ukraine top security official believes Iran downed Ukrainian plane intentionally Ukraine top security official believes Iran downed Ukrainian plane intentionally
Australian man finds snake in lettuce bought at Sydney supermarket Australian man finds snake in lettuce bought at Sydney supermarket
Saudi Arabia launches national campaign for charitable activities on ‘Ehsan’ platform Saudi Arabia launches national campaign for charitable activities on ‘Ehsan’ platform
NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to moon NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to moon
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More