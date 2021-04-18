.
.
.
.
Language

Russia says it will retaliate hard against Czech Republic over diplomat expulsions

A national flag of Russia flies on the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, March 26, 2018. (Reuters)
A national flag of Russia flies on the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, March 26, 2018. (Reuters)

Russia says it will retaliate hard against Czech Republic over diplomat expulsions

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday it would take tough retaliatory measures against the Czech Republic over Prague’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on what Moscow said were unfounded and absurd grounds.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian embassy staff on Saturday over the suspected involvement of Russia’s intelligence services in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion that killed two people.

“We will take retaliatory measures that will force the authors of this provocation to fully understand their responsibility for destroying the foundation of normal ties between our countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

Read more:

Ukraine hails US intelligence report critical of Russia

Russia will not disclose name of vaccine which Putin will take: Kremlin

Indian group to make 200 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry  More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry 
Top Content
Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close
Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month
Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust
COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers
Israel, Greece sign largest defense procurement deal: Israeli defense ministry Israel, Greece sign largest defense procurement deal: Israeli defense ministry
IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More