EU top diplomat says Russian troops on Ukraine border ‘dangerous,’ must withdraw

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a virtual meeting by EU foreign ministers would include discussions on the “very dangerous” around Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border.

Russia is believed to have deployed tens of thousands of soldiers near its border with Ukraine and in Crimea. Clashes along the border, which had nearly ceased after a cease-fire reached last summer, have recently resumed.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the international community has to “define clear red lines with Russia,” in an interview extract released Saturday, adding that countries must be ready to impose sanctions in case of “unacceptable behavior.”

His remarks, made during an interview with the US network CBS, came amid high tensions over a major military buildup by Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.

Macron said the world needed to make it clear to Moscow that while it preferred “open and frank dialog,” it will not shy from imposing sanctions after any “unacceptable behavior.”

“Indeed, we have to sanction. This is what we did after (Russia annexed Crimea in 2014) or after a series of crises which happen. And I think we have to define clear red lines with Russia. This is the only way to be credible.”

