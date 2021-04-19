Five people stabbed in attack inside Albania mosque

Five people were injured in a stabbing attack in a mosque in the Albanian capital Tirana on Monday following afternoon prayers, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They said a 34-year-old man was quickly arrested over the attack and local media said he had been suffering from depression and was wanted by police over another stabbing incident in March. Police had no immediate comment.

Police said all those injured in the 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) attack in the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana had been hospitalized.

Read more:

New Zealand mosque shooter seeks review of prison conditions, terrorist status

Mosque in western France defaced with Islamophobic graffiti ahead of start of Ramadan

Row erupts in France over state funding for mosque backed by leading Turkish group