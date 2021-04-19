.
Five people stabbed in attack inside Albania mosque

Albanian police officers secure the area near Dine Hoxha mosque after a knife attack, in Tirana, Albania April 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Five people were injured in a stabbing attack in a mosque in the Albanian capital Tirana on Monday following afternoon prayers, police said.

They said a 34-year-old man was quickly arrested over the attack and local media said he had been suffering from depression and was wanted by police over another stabbing incident in March. Police had no immediate comment.

Police said all those injured in the 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) attack in the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana had been hospitalized.

