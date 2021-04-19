.
Over 150,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Crimea: EU’s Borrell

FILE PHOTO: A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near the town of Zolote in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko/File Photo
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near the town of Zolote in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 7, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Brussels

More than 150,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday after EU foreign ministers were briefed Ukraine’s foreign minister.

“It is more than 150,000 Russian troops massing on the Ukrainian borders and in Crimea. The risk of further escalation is evident,” Borrell said.

He said no new economic sanctions or expulsions of Russian diplomats were planned for the time being.

Read more:

Russia, Ukraine expel diplomats over classified information

EU top diplomat says Russian troops on Ukraine border ‘dangerous,’ must withdraw

Macron urges ‘clear red lines’ with Russia amid buildup near Ukraine

