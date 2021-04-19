Russia security chief says ready for more talks with US, blasts ‘unfounded’ sanctions

Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, told US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday about readiness to continue dialogue in order to normalize bilateral relations, RIA news agency reported.

It also said, citing the Russian Security Council, Patrushev told Sullivan that the Western sanctions against Russia were “unfounded.”

The White House had earlier said that the security chiefs discussed bilateral issues, those of regional and global concern as well as the prospects of a summit between the US and Russian presidents.

Last week, the White House imposed sanctions against Russian officials and entities. The US also asked Russian diplomats to leave Washington. In return, Moscow Russia’s foreign minister announced Friday that 10 US diplomats would be asked to leave the country and eight current and former American officials would be sanctioned.

