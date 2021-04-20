US Biden administration strikes deal to offer 22,000 H-2B visas for guestworkers

Two Biden administration agencies have struck a deal to offer 22,000 extra seasonal guestworker visas to employers in the coming months, Bloomberg Law reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh agreed late last week to lift the cap on H-2B visas, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the process.

The extra visas for seasonal non-agricultural labor, called the H-2B visas, are in addition to the annual allotment of 66,000 H-2B visas.

Earlier in April, President Joe Biden allowed a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the US to expire.

The Democratic president has rolled back some of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20, including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many immigrant visa applicants from entering the US.

Read more:

US will boost ‘Do Not Travel’ COVID-19 advisory to 80pct of countries worldwide

Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted

Top Christian cleric in Lebanon slams Hezbollah’s arms, demands international help