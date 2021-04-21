.
Explosion at a luxury hotel in southwest Pakistan kills three

Multiple people are feared dead after a massive explosion hit Serena Hotel in Quetta, Pakistan. (Twitter)
Wires

An explosion at a luxury hotel killed three people and wounded 11 in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.

“An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel,” police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.

It was unclear who was behind the bombing at Serena Hotel. Police said rescuers were transporting the victims to nearby hospitals. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars.

Southwestern Baluchistan province is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army. They have for decades staged attacks to press their demands for independence. The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Security forces were rushing to the hotel and no one was being allowed to go near the site of the blast. According to senior police official Azhar Akram, some of the wounded were listed in critical condition. He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating.

Arbab Akram, a doctor at Quetta’s main hospital, said the wounded were being brought their and they declared an emergency at the hospital to handle victims.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province.

