.
.
.
.
Language

Indonesia searches for 53 missing submarine crew, asks Australia, Singapore for help

Indonesia lost contact with the 1,395-tonne KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, consisting of 53 crew members. (Twitter)
Indonesia lost contact with the 1,395-tonne KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, consisting of 53 crew members. (Twitter)

Indonesia searches for 53 missing submarine crew, asks Australia, Singapore for help

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jakarta 

Published: Updated:

Indonesia’s navy is searching for 53 people on board a missing submarine and is seeking help from Australia and Singapore, the country’s military chief told Reuters on Wednesday.

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali on Wednesday but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Representatives of the defence departments of Australia and Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.“We are still searching in the waters of Bali, 60 miles (96 km) from Bali, (for) 53 people,” military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told Reuters in a text message.

The military chief confirmed that assistance in the search for the submarine and missing crew members had been sought from Australia and Singapore. He said that contact with the vessel was lost at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Representatives of the defense departments of Australia and Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 1,395-tonne KRI Nanggala-402 was built in Germany in 1978, according to the Indonesian cabinet secretariat’s website, and underwent a two-year refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012.

Indonesia in the past operated a fleet of 12 submarines purchased from the Soviet Union to patrol the waters of its sprawling archipelago.

But now it has a fleet of only five including two German-built Type 209 submarines and three newer South Korean vessels.

Indonesia has been seeking to upgrade its defense capabilities but some of its equipment still in service is old and there have been deadly accidents involving in particular ageing military transport planes in recent years.

Read more:

Indonesia satisfied with effectiveness of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Chinese drills near Taiwan take aim at Washington audience

A rediscovered forgotten species brews promise for coffee’s future

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Over 65 pct of eligible UAE population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Over 65 pct of eligible UAE population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran opposition refugees in Turkey face execution amid Ankara-Tehran collusion Iran opposition refugees in Turkey face execution amid Ankara-Tehran collusion
Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband Philip's funeral Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband Philip's funeral
Chad’s President Idriss Deby killed after 30 years in power: Military Chad’s President Idriss Deby killed after 30 years in power: Military
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call
UAE considers restricting movement of unvaccinated individuals UAE considers restricting movement of unvaccinated individuals
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More