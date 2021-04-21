.
London train station evacuated as police respond to report of suspicious item

London Bridge station being evacuated. (Twitter)
London Bridge station being evacuated. (Twitter)

London train station evacuated as police respond to report of suspicious item

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

London Bridge railway station was evacuated as police responded to a report of a suspicious item on board a train, according to a British Transport Police statement.

Passengers were allowed to reenter the station around 45 minutes later, according to a Reuters witness.

One Twitter user who claims to have been evacuated from the station in the city’s borough of Southwark said there were “police everywhere and helicopters in the sky.”

