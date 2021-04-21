London train station evacuated as police respond to report of suspicious item

London Bridge railway station was evacuated as police responded to a report of a suspicious item on board a train, according to a British Transport Police statement.

Passengers were allowed to reenter the station around 45 minutes later, according to a Reuters witness.

Just been evacuated from London Bridge Station. Police everywhere and helicopters in the sky pretty scary stuff. Hopefully it's nothing too serious. — DanielleCurrie (@DanielleCurriex) April 21, 2021

One Twitter user who claims to have been evacuated from the station in the city’s borough of Southwark said there were “police everywhere and helicopters in the sky.”

Read more:

At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt

CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag

More than 30 people killed, 66 others injured after trains collide in Egypt