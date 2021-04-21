Navalny ally detained in Moscow ahead of protests: Lawyer

Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Alexei Navalny, was detained by uniformed officers in Moscow on Wednesday, her lawyer wrote on Twitter, ahead of protests planned across Russia in support of the jailed Kremlin critic.



Lawyer Vladimir Voronin said it was not clear where Sobol was being taken.

Supporters plan to protest on Wednesday over Navalny’s deteriorating health in jail as President Vladimir Putin delivers a state-of-the-nation speech to Russians.

