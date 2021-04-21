.
Navalny ally detained in Moscow ahead of protests: Lawyer

Lyubov Sobol, a Russian opposition figure and a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, speaks with journalists after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia April 15, 2021. A Russian court handed Sobol a suspended sentence of one year's community service after finding her guilty of using violence to trespass on private property. (Reuters)
Lyubov Sobol, a Russian opposition figure and a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, speaks with journalists after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia April 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Alexei Navalny, was detained by uniformed officers in Moscow on Wednesday, her lawyer wrote on Twitter, ahead of protests planned across Russia in support of the jailed Kremlin critic.

Lawyer Vladimir Voronin said it was not clear where Sobol was being taken.

Supporters plan to protest on Wednesday over Navalny’s deteriorating health in jail as President Vladimir Putin delivers a state-of-the-nation speech to Russians.

Read more:

Prosecutors ask Russian court to sentence Navalny ally to community service: TASS

Russia rejects ‘provocative’ calls for nationwide pro-Navalny protests

Kremlin says Russia will continue to respond in kind to any sanctions

