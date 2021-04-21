.
Russian police detain Navalny activists before protests

Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 31, 2021. (AP)
Russian police detain Navalny activists before protests

AFP, Moscow

Russian police on Wednesday searched the Saint Petersburg offices of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and detained his top aide Lyubov Sobol, his allies said, ahead of nationwide protests in his support.

The independent monitor OVD-Info said Wednesday that police had conducted searches and detained activists in at least 20 cities across Russia, with Navalny’s team planning protests in more than 100 cities.

Navalny ally detained in Moscow ahead of protests: Lawyer

Hunger-striking Navalny moved to Russian prison hospital amid outcry over his health

Kremlin critic Navalny supporters seek to drown out Putin speech with mass protests

