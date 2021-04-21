Russian police detain Navalny activists before protests

Russian police on Wednesday searched the Saint Petersburg offices of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and detained his top aide Lyubov Sobol, his allies said, ahead of nationwide protests in his support.

The independent monitor OVD-Info said Wednesday that police had conducted searches and detained activists in at least 20 cities across Russia, with Navalny’s team planning protests in more than 100 cities.

