UK will ensure free flow of goods, medicines to Northern Ireland: Minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

UK will ensure free flow of goods, medicines to Northern Ireland: Minister

Reuters, London

Britain will take any action needed to see the free flow of goods, including medicines, to Northern Ireland and is working with the European Union to find solutions, the British minister for the province Brandon Lewis said on Wednesday.

“We will ensure that we take the action we need to take to ensure we continue to see the flow of goods and products ... the issue around medicines is one we are working (on) intensively with the European Union Commission,” Lewis told parliament.

“There are some difficult issues, but we will do what we need to do working in partnership with the EU to get a resolution that works for the whole of the UK.”

