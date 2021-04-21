.
WWII plane makes emergency landing in waters off Florida beach

A restored World War II era plane which took part in a Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida made an emergency landing in the ocean on Saturday April 18, 2021. (Twitter)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

A restored World War II plane taking part in an airshow in Florida made an emergency landing in the sea off a beach filled with people, local Florida Today reported on Sunday.

There were no injuries at the site of the accident, emergency officials told the newspaper.

A video posted by witnesses on Twitter showed the plane landing in shallow water south of Cocoa Beach, where the airshow was being held.

According to Florida Today, another video captured by Melanie Schrader who witnessed the event showed the TBM Avenger having problems with its single propeller. It stopped rotating and glided into the water.

“It looked like [the pilot] pulled up at the last moment and avoided any spectators, there were loads of people on the water, and then I saw him on top of the plane, it looked like he was OK,” Shrader was quoted as saying by local news media and virtual TV station FOX 35 Orlando.

The organizers of the airshow released an official statement saying that the plane experienced a mechanical issue and that rescue personnel had monitored the area during the emergency landing.

The plane, which was a World War II torpedo bomber for the US Navy, had undergone extensive restoration prior to the incident, the Cocoa Beach Air Show website stated.

