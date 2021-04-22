.
.
.
.
Language

Canadian PM Trudeau pledges 40-45 pct emissions cuts by 2030

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils plans for post-coronavirus recovery in Toronto. (Reuters)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils plans for post-coronavirus recovery in Toronto. (File photo: Reuters)

Canadian PM Trudeau pledges 40-45 pct emissions cuts by 2030

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the global climate summit Thursday that Canada will make deeper cuts in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The new target is to cut those emissions by 40-45 percent below 2005 levels, Trudeau said, upping the previous goal of 30 percent under the Paris climate accord.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We must take action now. Because there’s no vaccine against a polluted planet,” Trudeau told the virtual summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden.

“And we will continually strengthen our plan and take even more actions on our journey to net-zero by 2050,” Trudeau said.

Radio-Canada said Wednesday that a minimum 40 percent target was the “price of entry” to the summit, which marks the United States’s return to the climate table.

On Tuesday, former US vice president Al Gore urged Trudeau in a Twitter message to try for a reduction of at least 50 percent by 2030.

Read more:

President Biden opens climate summit pledging to halve US emissions by 2030

HSBC says vandalism is not okay after climate activists shatter windows of London HQ

Saudi energy prowess here to stay as Kingdom turns attention to solar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital
Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More