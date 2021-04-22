.
.
.
.
Language

HSBC says vandalism is not okay after climate activists shatter windows of London HQ

Police officers detain an activist from the Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement, during a protest outside HSBC headquarters in Canary Wharf, London, Britain April 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Police officers detain an activist from the Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement, during a protest outside HSBC headquarters in Canary Wharf, London, Britain April 22, 2021. (Reuters)

HSBC says vandalism is not okay after climate activists shatter windows of London HQ

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

After windows at its London headquarters were shattered by climate activists, HSBC said that it welcomed dialogue on climate change but it could not condone vandalism or actions that damaged property.

“We welcome meaningful dialogue on our climate strategy, however, we cannot condone vandalism or actions that put people and property at risk,” a spokesman said. “We have an ambition to be net zero by 2030 and to bring our financed emissions to net zero by 2050.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have also committed to set out short and medium term transition targets, and to phase out the financing of coal-fired power and thermal coal mining by 2040 globally. We remain committed to supporting our customers in their transition to net zero,” the HSBC spokesman said.

Read more:

Rallies planned across Britain against new protest law

Climate change, not COVID-19, the biggest worry among Europe's young: Poll

Viral thoughts: Why do people still embrace coronavirus conspiracy theories?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital
Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More