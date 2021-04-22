.
Millions face hunger in Myanmar as crisis worsens: United Nations

In this file photo taken on March 12, 2021, protesters hold up the three-finger salute and placards with the image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi while using their mobile torches during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with a fresh criminal charge on April 12, 2021, as the junta's tough crackdown on dissent rolls on. (File photo: AFP)
Food insecurity is rising sharply in Myanmar in the wake of a military coup and deepening financial crisis, with millions more expected to go hungry in coming months, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Up to 3.4 million more people will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months with urban areas worst affected as job losses mount especially in manufacturing, construction and services, an analysis by the World Food Program (WFP) shows.

“More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are unable to afford food,” country director Stephen Anderson said in a statement.

Read more:

US imposes new Myanmar sanctions on two state-owned businesses

Myanmar sees ‘blue shirt’ protests over detentions, junta outlaws unity govt

EU expands sanctions against Myanmar junta, associated companies

