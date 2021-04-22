.
.
.
.
Language

Russian defense minister arrives in annexed Crimea to oversee military drills

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia April 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia April 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Russian defense minister arrives in annexed Crimea to oversee military drills

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived Thursday in Crimea, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, to oversee military drills amid growing tensions with Kiev and its Western allies.

“Shoigu flew by helicopter around areas where troops and military equipment are deployed and inspected the readiness of sea and land groups taking part in the exercises,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The drills come against the backdrop of renewed tensions between Russia and Ukraine’s Western allies, who have voiced concerns about a build-up of Russian troops on the border and drills in Crimea.

The defense ministry told the Interfax news agency that some 10,000 ground troops and more than 40 warships were participating in the Crimea exercises.

They come after Russian news agencies citing the defense ministry reported last week that Moscow intends to close parts of the Black Sea to foreign military and official ships for six months beginning Saturday.

The move could affect access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait on Crimea’s eastern tip.

The European Union called it a “highly worrying development,” while NATO also expressed “concern” and called on Russia to guarantee “free access” to Ukrainian ports.

Russia in recent weeks has sent tens of thousands of troops to its borders with Ukraine and Crimea, deployments that Shoigu described as training exercises in response to “threatening” NATO actions.

Ukraine has been battling pro-Russian separatists in its east since 2014, in a conflict that erupted after Moscow annexed Crimea.

Read more:

US Senate committee advances bill to aid Ukraine, pressure Nord Stream 2 and Russia

Nearly 1,500 reported arrested at Alexei Navalny rallies in Russia

Russia says ready to launch own space station after quitting ISS

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital
Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says
Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More