Russian troops to return to bases ending drills near Ukraine, says Defense Minister

Russian troops to return to bases ending drills near Ukraine, says Defense Minister

AFP, Moscow

Russia will begin returning troops from military drills near Ukraine that have exacerbated tensions with the West from Friday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

“I believe that the goals of snap checks have been reached,” Shoigu said on Thursday during exercises in Russia-annexed Crimea, adding that he had ordered participating troops to begin returning to "permanent bases" the following day.

